Doom Patrol Season 2: Get Premiere Date, Plus Huge 'Mini-Sized' Spoilers

The members of the Doom Patrol will find themselves in big, little trouble when Season 2 arrives this summer.

The live-action DC Comics series will premiere its sophomore run on Thursday, June 25, with episodes simultaneously releasing on DC Universe and the HBO Max streaming service (which itself launches on May 27).

In Season 2, DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (voiced and sometimes played by Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. “That is, if they can find a way to grow up… both figuratively and literally,” reads the official synopsis.

The “literal” translation of that tease comes into play when, following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s intricate, toy race car track (which was glimpsed multiple times during Season 1). There, they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton) while also confronting their own personal baggage.

And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Niles’ daughter, Dorothy Spinner (played by Abigail Shapiro), whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

