Anne Rice's 'Vampire Chronicles' and 'Mayfair Witches' Series Land at AMC

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul Season 5 Finale Recap: Did Kim Just Break Bad? -- Grade It!

Better Call Saul Season 5 Finale Recap: Did Kim Just Break Bad? -- Grade It! Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton to Host AMC's Chatty Friday Night In From Isolation

AMC Networks announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Anne Rice’s major literary works, The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches Series, to develop for its TV networks and streaming services under the AMC Studios umbrella.

Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on all series and films born of the deal, which specifically encompasses The Vampire Chronicles’ Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat … The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches’ The Witching Hour, Lasher and Taltos… and the crossover novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

It was first announced back in 2016 that Rice was planning a small-screen adaptation of The Vampire Chronicles Series. In July 2018, when The Vampire Chronicles was in development at Hulu, Rice held out hopes for “a Game of Thrones-style, faithful rendering of this material.”

Commenting on the new AMC deal, Rice said, “It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”