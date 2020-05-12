Hamilton Movie to Hit Disney+ in July, Instead of 2021 Theatrical Release

RELATED STORIES Just Beyond: Disney+ Orders Anthology Series Based on Graphic Novel

As it turns out, your living room is the room where it happens.

A filmed performance of Broadway’s Hamilton, which was set to hit theaters in 2021, will now be available exclusively on Disney+ as of Friday, July 3, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The movie was originally planned for an October 15, 2021 theatrical release, followed by eventual Disney+ availability. But given the ongoing quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic — which has closed movie theaters across the globe — the timeline and rollout have been tweaked.

Tommy Kail, who directed the stage production of Hamilton, also helmed the filmed version, which is made up of three different performances at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre from June 2016. The movie will feature the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

This isn’t the first time Disney+ has fast-tracked a premiere during the pandemic. Films such as Frozen 2 and Onward have also become available on the service ahead of schedule; most recently, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit the streamer two months earlier than planned.