Rise of Skywalker Hitting Disney+ Early: Watch Trailer for Full Star Wars Saga

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land on Disney+ two months ahead of schedule — on May 4 aka “Star Wars Day,” marking the first time ever that fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place. Baby Yoda's 18 Best Moments, Ranked

As such, the nine-film saga will live on the streaming service alongside series and movies including The Mandalorian (which premieres Season 2 in October and reportedly is already renewed for Season 3), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (which premieres its series finale on May 4) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Watch Disney+’s “complete saga” trailer above, which through carefully curated clips manages to make the second trilogy look not all that bad.

May 4 (as in “May the Fourth be with you”) will also mark the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series about Disney+’s flagship hit. That whole week, Disney+ will honor the artistry of Star Wars with a concept art takeover in which each film and series’ artwork will be updated to feature its original concept paintings from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist/author/production designer Doug Chiang.

