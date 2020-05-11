RELATED STORIES Younger Spinoff, Starring Hilary Duff, Reportedly in Development

Lizzie McGuire fans finally got the reunion they’ve been waiting for, even if it didn’t come by way of a full-blown Disney+ revival.

Hilary Duff and her former Disney Channel cast mates — including Jake Thomas as Matt, Adam Lamberg as Gordo, Lalaine as Miranda, Robert Carradine as Sama, Hallie Todd as Jo, Ashlie Brillault as Kate, Davida Williams as Claire and Kyle Downes as Larry — reunited virtually on Monday for a table read of the sitcom’s iconic Season 1 episode “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.”

The episode, which first aired in May 2001, finds Lizzie and Miranda shopping for their first bras, only to be endlessly embarrassed by Lizzie’s mom in the process. The episode was also noteworthy for including a guest appearance by the late David Carradine, the real-life brother of Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie’s dad Sam.

Watch the table read via Duff’s Instagram post below:

This reunion comes a few months after Disney+ halted production on its Lizzie McGuire revival, ultimately parting ways with series creator Terri Minsky. It has since come out that Minsky and Duff were hoping to put 30-something Lizzie in more mature scenarios, something Disney+ allegedly wasn’t interested in pursuing for its kid-friendly platform. (For what it’s worth, a Duff-led Younger spinoff is also reportedly in the works.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to check out the Lizzie McGuire reunion table read in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.