Jerry Stiller Remembered by Seinfeld Son Jason Alexander: 'He Made Me Laugh Every Day I Was With Him'

In the wake of Jerry Stiller’s passing, Jason Alexander — who played his son on Seinfeld — pays tribute to the comedy icon as “perhaps the kindest man” he ever worked with.

Film star Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s passing, at age 92, on social media early Monday, writing, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.” TV Stars Who Died in 2020

Alexander on Monday tweeted that it was “such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.

“Yeah. I adored this man,” Alexander added, sharing the photo seen above.

In addition to his recurring gig on Seinfeld (where he made 26 appearances over the NBC series’ nine-season run), Stiller’s other major TV credit was the series-regular role as Arthur Spooner — widowed dad of Leah Remini’s Carrie — on CBS’ The King of Queens.

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” Remini said on Instagram. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together.” Queens king Kevin James similar remembered Stiller as “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth. Thank you for so many incredible memories.”

Watch Stiller bust up both Alexander as well as Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a memorable Seinfeld outtake: