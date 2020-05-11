Jerry Stiller, Actor, Comedian and Seinfeld Actor, Dead at 92

Actor-comedian Jerry Stiller, arguably best known as the irritable Frank Costanza, father of Jason Alexander’s George Costanza, on Seinfeld, has died. He was 92.

His actor-son Ben Stiller confirmed the news on social media early Monday, writing, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller famously served as one half of the comedy duo Stiller and Meara opposite his wife, Anne Meara, who died in 2015. The pair were among the first graduates of the Second City comedy troupe.

In addition to his recurring gig on Seinfeld (in which he made 26 total appearances over the series’ nine-season run), Stiller’s other major TV credit was the series-regular role as Arthur Spooner — widowed dad of Leah Remini’s Carrie — on CBS’ The King of Queens. He also lent his voice to the Disney Channel animated series Fish Hooks.

On the big screen, Stiller co-starred opposite son Ben in Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2.