Supergirl's Jesse Rath Teases More 'Angst and Tension' for Brainy and Nia in Final Episodes of Season 5

When Lex Luthor rewrote history to make himself a hero, we figured the shift would come with a few unintended ripple effects, but we never foresaw it costing Brainy and Nia their relationship. Fortunately, it sounds like there could be a light at the end of that particular tunnel as we careen towards the final two episodes of Supergirl‘s fifth season.

“I still get to work with Nicole [Maines], and we still have fun filming, but the scenes themselves are obviously filled with angst and tension,” Jesse Rath tells TVLine. “That comes to a head in last two episodes. Dreamer and Supergirl confront Brainy about the duality of everything he’s been doing — working with Lex, and potentially lying to everyone. Things begin to crumble around Brainy, which leads to a finale cliffhanger that puts Brainy in a pretty dangerous situation.”

And even though the coronavirus shutdown is forcing Supergirl to end its season a few episodes earlier than initially planned, Rath insists that the show will deliver a “strong” finish.

“When I heard that Episode 19 was going to be the finale, I thought, ‘That’s actually fine,'” Rath says. “David Harewood directed it. It’s a great, action-packed episode for Brainy. This week’s is too, but 19 could really function as a finale. It’ll just end on a cliffhanger that we’ll have to wait until the next season premiere to wrap up. My sister Meaghan Rath also comes back to the show in 19, so I’m really happy that it’s become the finale.”

Hit PLAY on the promo for tonight’s episode (The CW, 9/8c) below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Brainy, Nia and the season as a whole.