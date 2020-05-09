Ratings: Magnum, Shark Tank Top Night

RELATED STORIES Dynasty EP Strips Down Those 'Finale' Twists, Teases the Epic Fallon/Liam Wedding We Didn't See... Yet

Dynasty EP Strips Down Those 'Finale' Twists, Teases the Epic Fallon/Liam Wedding We Didn't See... Yet MacGyver Season 4 Finale Recap: Being Willing Is Not Enough, We Must Do

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ MacGyver on Friday night closed Season 4 with 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the season an average grade of “B+.”

Leading out of that, Magnum P.I.’s regularly scheduled episode (6.7 mil/0.7) delivered Friday’s largest audience and tied ABC’s Shark Tank for the nightly demo win. Magnum‘s Season 2 finale followed with 6.1 mil and a 0.6.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Shark Tank (4.6 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth but tied for the nightly demo win.

THE CW | Dynasty‘s season finale (383K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. TVLine readers gave both the (early) finale and the season a grade of “B+” (read post mortem).

NBC | The Blacklist (4.5 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.04 mil/0.5) improved on last week’s audience low while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.