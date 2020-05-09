The Masked Singer: All the Clues You Need to Figure Out the Final Four

There are three Masked Singer episodes left in Season 3: Do you have your guesses locked down yet?

If not, no worries. All season long, TVLine has been paying rapt attention to every episode and clocking every clue, then compiling them into the gallery below. And not to toot our own masked horn, but we’ve been right about pretty much every outgoing contestant this season (though we admit, that Sarah Palin one was a Hail Mary of a guess that just happened to pan out).

Now that Kitty has been revealed as America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho and has left the show (read full recap here), only four contestants remain in the running. Turtle, Frog, Rhino and Night Angel will take to the stage Wednesday (8/7c) to sing for their lives in front of the judges’ panel — which will include Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah as a guest judge.

Before then, let’s get to guessing! The gallery at right (click here for direct access) has been updated with all the information we could glean from the current week’s show, and we’ve been adding our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes ever since the season premiere. But time is running out! So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!