The Blacklist: Laura Sohn Promoted to Series Regular for Season 8

The Blacklist‘s Laura Sohn will be putting in a lot more time at the Post Office: The NBC drama has promoted Sohn, who recurs as FBI Agent Alina Park, to series regular status for Season 8, TVLine has exclusively learned.

Sohn made her debut as Alina in the current seventh season, filling a vacancy left on the FBI task force by Mozhan Marnò’s Samar, who left the show in Season 6. A recent graduate of Quantico, Alina came to the bureau with impressive credentials and good instincts — but her checkered past, which was explored a bit in Episode 14 of this season, has affected her career as she tries to suppress her demons.

The Blacklist‘s previously announced eighth season will mark Sohn’s first series-regular TV gig. Her other small-screen credits include episodes of Instinct, God Friended Me and NCIS: New Orleans.

Though The Blacklist was among more than 100 series to shut down production during the coronavirus pandemic, there are still two episodes left in Season 7. First up is “Roy Cain” (Friday, 8/7c), in which Dembe lands in a dangerous situation and Red considers choosing a successor after experiencing a health scare. (The hour also serves as The Blacklist‘s 150th episode; you can watch the cast celebrate that milestone in the exclusive video embedded below.)

The makeshift Season 7 finale, titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” will then air on Friday, May 15. As reported earlier this week, The Blacklist has found a creative way to complete the episode, despite production getting shut down halfway through filming: The finale will feature a mix of live-action and animated (!) scenes, which cast members voiced from their homes.

