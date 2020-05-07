Project Blue Book Cancelled at History; Knightfall Also Axed After 2 Seasons

It’s two-and-done for a pair of History dramas. The cable network has cancelled Project Blue Book and Knightfall after two seasons a piece, Deadline reports.

Project Blue Book, which hailed from executive producer Robert Zemeckis, was based on the true investigations into UFOs and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force in the 1950s and ’60s. Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen (aka Littlefinger) played astrophysicist and UFO skeptic J. Allen Hynek, who was recruited by the Air Force to spearhead its clandestine operation. Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), Neal McDonough (Legends of Tomorrow) and Michael Harney (Orange Is the New Black) co-starred. Its Season 2 finale aired on March 24.

Less surprising is the cancellation of Knightfall, which aired its last original episode nearly a year ago. The Knights Templar drama’s sophomore run added Star Wars icon Mark Hamill as Talus, a battle-hardened veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land. He was tasked with training the new initiates to the Order. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

With the fates of Project Blue Book and Knightfall decided, that leaves History with only the last 10 episodes of Vikings’ sixth and final season, which do not yet have a premiere date. (As previously reported, a Vikings sequel series has been commissioned at Netflix.)

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect Project Blue Book and Knightfall‘s cancellations. Are you sad to see either (or both) series go? Hit the comments with your reactions.