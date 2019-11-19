Vikings Sequel Series Lands at Netflix; Valhalla to Follow Leif Erikson, Others

RELATED STORIES V Wars Trailer: Ian Somerhalder Is Netflix's New Vampire Slayer

V Wars Trailer: Ian Somerhalder Is Netflix's New Vampire Slayer RuPaul's Netflix Sitcom Gets January Premiere Date, Plus a Fabulous Teaser

The offshoot of History’s Vikings is officially happening — and it’s happening on Netflix.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that it has greenlit Vikings: Valhalla, an original MGM Television series from Vikings creator Michael Hirst that will continue the storytelling of his epic saga.

Picking up 100 years after the events of the original series (which will launch the first half of its sixth and final season on Wednesday, Dec. 4), Vikings: Valhalla will dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (who was a Viking descendant). “These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe,” reads the synopsis.

Jeb Stuart (The Fugitive, Die Hard) has been handpicked by Hirst to serve as showrunner for the follow-up, which will use much of the same crew as Vikings as it films in Ireland. Morgan O’Sullivan (Vikings, Penny Dreadful) will also serve as an EP.

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga,” Hirst said in a statement. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

Channing Dungey, VP of original series at Netflix, also issued a statement saying, “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power. We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life.”