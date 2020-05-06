Masked Singer Renewed for Season 4

The Masked Singer is getting yet another encore.

Fox has renewed its surreal singing competition for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports. The news was shared during the network’s earning call with investors Wednesday.

The Season 3 finale is slated to air Wednesday, May 20, at 8/7c. The season continues with its quarterfinals episode tonight.

Per Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch, the series’ upcoming season would go into production in early August, with an eye on a fall premiere.

Of the many competitors who started the season, only five are left: Kitty, Turtle, Rhino, Night Angel and Frog. This round’s unmasked celebrities include Drew Carey, Poison frontman Bret Michaels, rapper Lil’ Wayne, R&B singer Chaka Khan, country singer/songwriter Hunter Hayes, New England Patriot Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, Shake It Up grad Bella Thorne and former vice presidential hopeful/Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

In April, Fox unveiled a Masked Singer aftershow, hosted by Masked emcee Nick Cannon, which goes deep on the week’s episode and features various guests, including the most recent castoff singer.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Are you excited for even more masked mayhem? Hit the comments with your dream contestants for Season 4!