All Rise Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES CBS Renews 23 Total Series, Including NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and All Rise

CBS Renews 23 Total Series, Including NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and All Rise All Rise Recap: Did Pandemic Episode Make a Satisfying Finale? — Plus, 7 Tidbits About How They Pulled It Off

The verdict is in for All Rise: CBS has renewed the legal drama for Season 2, and we have video of leading lady Simone Missick delivering the good news to her cast mates.

“Thank you all for watching @allrisecbs, tweeting and posting, and being faithful supporters of this special show,” Missick wrote on Instagram. beneath the aforementioned video. “God is so AWESOME! We have the best crew and cast, and most amazing and loyal fans. I can’t tell you how many of y’all reached out to say you were ready to storm the doors of CBS if we didn’t get a season 2 😂 No need! Stay safely inside until we can all come back together again from our screens to yours!”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Mendez, who plays transcriptionist Sara Castillo, tweeted, “YASSSS! See everyone this fall!!!!! Can’t wait to tell more stories with this amazing family!”

All Rise wrapped its slightly truncated freshman run on May 4 with a remotely produced episode that found Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) and her friends/peers dealing with the real-world coronavirus pandemic from their respective homes. TVLine readers gave the ambitious production an average grade of “A.”

The freshman series’ pickup came as part of CBS’ mass renewal announcement on Wednesday.

TVLine’s handy 2020 Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect All Rise‘s pickup. Hit the comments with your excitement!