TV Ratings: Bull, Pandemic-Themed All Rise Get No Finale Bumps; Roswell Dips

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood ended its sophomore run with a double pump that opened with 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (down a tick from its last fresh episode), followed by 6.5 mil and a 0.8.

Leading out of that, All Rise‘s pandemic-themed, remotely produced finale (TVLine reader grade “A”) and Bull‘s own early season finale (6.8 mil/0.7) were both steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

ABC | Bachelor: 👂2️⃣♥️ (2.8 mil/0.6) and Beauty and the Baker (2.3 mil/0.5) were both steady.

NBC | The Voice (7.3 mil/1.0) ticked up from last week’s clip show and delivered Monday’s largest audience, while Songland (3.8 mil/0.6) was flat.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.8 mil/1.2, TVLine reader grade “A+”) was steady with Part 1 of its season finale, leading Monday in the demo.

THE CW | Whose Line (921K/0.2) lost a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Roswell NM (655K/0.1) dipped to its second smallest audience yet while returning to its demo low.

