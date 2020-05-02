The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 3

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Recap: Bedtime for 'Barchie'?

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 22 finales (including the very last episodes of Brockmire and The Clone Wars), eight returning favorites (including Billions, Dead to Me and Reno 911!), five series debuts (including The Eddy and Solar Opposites) and so much more.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

7:45 pm Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm Billions Season 5 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Good Witch Season 6 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Westworld Season 3 finale (HBO; 75 minutes)

9 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm Good Girls (ersatz) Season 3 finale (NBC)

11:30 pm Rick and Morty Season 4 returns (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, MAY 4

3 am Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am Reno 911! revival premiere (Quibi)

3 am Star Wars: The Clone Wars series finale (Disney+)

8 pm The Neighborhood (ersatz) Season 2 finale (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm All Rise (ersatz, pandemic-themed) Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Bull (ersatz) Season 4 finale (CBS)

10 pm Creepshow cable run premiere (AMC)

10 pm My Brilliant Friend Season 2 finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, MAY 5

3 am Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm The Conners Season 2 finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Bless This Mess Season 2 finale (ABC)

9 pm mixed-ish Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind documentary premiere (HBO)

9:30 pm black-ish Season 6 finale (ABC)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted (ersatz) Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Tirdy Works series premiere (truTV)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

3 am Becoming documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Workin’ Moms Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Riverdale (ersatz) Season 4 finale (The CW)

9 pm The Oval returns (BET)

10 pm Brockmire series finale (IFC)

10 pm SEAL Team (ersatz) Season 3 finale (CBS; special time)

THURSDAY, MAY 7

3 am Bruh series premiere (BET+; first three episodes)

8 pm Council of Dads regular time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Blindspot final season premiere (NBC)

9 pm Shaq Life Season 1 finale (TNT)

10 pm Tommy Season 1 finale (CBS)

FRIDAY, MAY 8

3 am Dead to Me Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 2 / regular day of release (Disney+)

3 am The Eddy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal comedy special premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Solar Opposites series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm MacGyver Season 4 finale (CBS)

9 pm Dynasty (ersatz) Season 3 finale (The CW)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 2 finale (CBS; two episodes)

