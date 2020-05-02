TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Dips With Finale, Shark Tank Tops Night

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Melissa Barrera

Performer of the Week: Melissa Barrera Blue Bloods Season 10 Finale Recap: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ yet-to-be-renewed Blue Bloods closed out Season 10 (early) with 8.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, delivering Friday’s largest audience (by a wide margin) yet ticking down in the demo week-to-week.

TVLine readers gave the season finale an average grade of “A” (read recap).

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (5.9 mil/0.6) and Magnum PI (7.1 mil/0.7) also dipped in the demo, with the former tying its season low

Elsewhere….

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (1.92 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo while dipping to what I believe is a new Fox audience low.

NBC | The Blacklist (4.6 mil/0.5) ticked down.

ABC | Shark Tank (4.9 mil/0.8) dipped in the demo yet still topped the night in that measure.

THE CW | Charmed‘s early finale (639K/0.2; TVLine reader grade “B”, read post mortem) and the penultimate Dynasty (336K/0.1) both added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.