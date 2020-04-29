Drag Race Sneak Peek: RuPaul Has a Big Surprise for the Final Six Queens

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race: Gigi Goode Is the Favorite to Win Season 12 — Which Queens Will Join Her in the Top 4?

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Gigi Goode says in this sneak peek from Friday’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c). To be fair, though, the queen doesn’t rule out the possibility that “it could be a train coming.”

Six queens remain — five, once you factor in Sherry Pie’s disqualification — in the running to become America’s Next Drag Superstar, and they’re about to discover that their fates rest in the hands of total strangers. This week’s maxi challenge pairs each queen with a Drag Race superfan, each of whom thinks she’s just there to be a member of the studio audience. When the twist is revealed, the ladies seem excited. Well, excited and scared. (Happy birthday, Sondheim.)

As the winner of last week’s challenge, Jaida Essence Hall has the honor of pairing her competitors with their respective superfans. But rather than shadily tipping the scales in her favor, she does a decent job of matching people who seem like they might work well together.

Right off the bat, some pairs seem really promising, like Crystal Methyd and her new glitter-loving drag daughter. Meanwhile, others appear doomed from the star, like when Jaida’s partner admits she’s worried about walking in heels.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.