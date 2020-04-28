The Voice Season 18 Blooper Reel Jokingly Reveals That the Coaches Are 'Even Stupider Than… On Camera'

RELATED STORIES The Voice: The 8 Singers Likeliest to Make Season 18's Semi-Final, Ranked

Forget hitting a high C note. Following The Voice’s Road to Live Shows special Monday evening, the NBC sing-off instead went for the high… larious by posting to YouTube Season 18’s outtakes (so far!).

Though, in the clip, Kelly Clarkson is quick to call herself the “grandpa who says inappropriate things when they do bloopers at the end” of a movie, the silly standout, as you’d rather expect, isn’t her, John Legend or new coach on the block Nick Jonas; it’s Blake Shelton. “Behind the scenes,” he deadpans, “we’re even stupider than we are on camera.”

They certainly seem to be goofy, anyway. When Blake isn’t eyeballing a setside Jean Valjean, he’s performing rigorous “safety inspections” and dodging a certain fan who really “bugs” him. And his reaction to a portrait of himself with Nick is priceless. “What are the rabbits supposed to be?” he asks. What are they supposed to be?

While waiting for The Voice to return with Season 18’s Live Playoffs on Monday, May 4, at 8/7c — speaking of which, you can hear Blake’s understanding of how they’ll be handled here — click on the video above to check out the bloopers in all of their gonzo glory.