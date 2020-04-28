Quarantine-Inspired Social Distance Series, From OITNB Team, Ordered at Netflix; Episodes Will Shoot Remotely

RELATED STORIES The Office Duo Developing Workplace Sitcom Inspired by Coronavirus Crisis

The creative minds behind Orange Is the New Black are exploring a different kind of solitary confinement. Netflix has ordered Social Distance, an anthology series inspired by the current pandemic-induced quarantine.

Per the streamer’s announcement on Tuesday, the show will explore “the experience of living in social distance.” Cast members — none of whom have been revealed yet — will film themselves from home, while director Diego Velasco will helm the episodes remotely, and writers will not meet in person to pen the scripts.

Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, along with fellow OITNB EPs Tara Herrmann and Hilary Weisman Graham, will serve as executive producers with Blake McCormick (Single Parents). Graham will also act as showrunner.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance,” reads a statement from the EPs. “We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”

The statement continues, “The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”

Social Distance isn’t the only coronavirus-inspired TV project currently in the works. As reported earlier this month, The Office EPs Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein are developing a workplace comedy about a wunderkind boss who asks his staff to interact virtually all day to ensure their productivity.

