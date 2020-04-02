The Office Duo Developing Workplace Sitcom Inspired by Coronavirus Crisis

RELATED STORIES The 10 Most Popular Series TVLine Readers Are Watching During Quarantine (and How to Binge Them)

That was fast: A sitcom inspired by the coronavirus crisis is already in the works.

Office EPs Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein are developing a workplace comedy about a “wunderkind boss who, in an effort to ensure his staff’s connectedness and productivity, asks them all to virtually interact and work face-to-face all day,” per our sister site Deadline.

“So many of us are jumping on daily Zoom meetings — for work and beyond,” Silverman said in a statement to the site. “We are in a new normal and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work and in our home lives. With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubling time but will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come.”

Added Lieberstein: “Start with the office comedy, lose the office and you’re just left with comedy. The math works.”

The project will presumably be taken out to the marketplace soon in search of a potential home.