Fuller House Ending in June; Final 9 Episodes Get Premiere Date on Netflix

Fuller House‘s She-Wolf Pack will walk down the aisle this summer. The second half of the Netflix comedy’s fifth and final season hits Netflix globally on Tuesday, June 2, TVLine has learned.

The sitcom’s remaining episodes center around D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) attempt to pull off the perfect triple wedding — or any wedding, realistically — after becoming engaged to Steve (Scott Weinger), Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), respectively.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, it’s going to be nuts,” Bure tells TVLine of the triple wedding. “You have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. They all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue.”

Fuller House filmed its final episode (“Our Very last Show, Again”) in Nov. 2019, and thanks to the cast’s emotional social media posts, we know that several familiar faces will return to say goodbye. Those characters include Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Matt (John Brotherton), Gia (Marla Sokoloff), C.J. (Virginia Williams), Viper (David Lipper) and Duane (Scott Menville), among other favorites.

