Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Finale's Triple Twist, Teases 'Chaos' Still to Come in Final Episodes

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down Fuller House‘s Season 5A finale. Haven’t watched yet? You know what to do.

The Fuller House gang has always had a flare for over-the-top life events — from the Flinstones-themed birth of Jesse and Becky’s twins to Steve and C.J.’s short-lived wedding in Japan — but the Netflix comedy has truly outdone itself with the midseason finale’s three-way musical twist.

Most of the episode was built around Fernando planning a large-scale proposal for Kimmy, complete with a flash mob and a backyard circus. But the real fun came in the final moments, when the whole shebang was revealed to be an elaborate set-up for Steve to propose to D.J.

“We shot that particular scene in one full day on the Warner Brothers backlot,” Candace Cameron Bure tells TVLine. “It was pretty incredible by production standards. We only had two days of rehearsal before we shot it, and it was about 95 degrees out there. Chris Judd and Bryan Anthony choreographed it, and I thought it was spectacular. It really takes a massive effort to pull something like that together.”

Upon realizing that the entire She-Wolf Pack is engaged at the same time, D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy decided to throw themselves a triple wedding. As for what the second half of the show’s final season holds, Bure promises three-way nuptials the likes of which television has never seen.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, it’s going to be nuts,” she says. “You have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. They all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue.”

And while we’re acknowledging this family’s ludicrously grand events — which this season included an expensive-looking Renaissance fair in the backyard, purely to lift Max’s spirits — we should note that Bure is fully aware of how unrealistic life in the Fuller house can be.

“You should hear our off-set conversations about the amount of decorations, decor and holiday-themed stuff that we must have lying around that we could throw these things together in 45 minutes,” she says. “But that’s what makes this show so fun. It’s a fantasy.”

Your thought on Fuller House‘s midseason finale? Hopes for the show’s final nine episodes, coming in 2020? Grade the finale below, then drop a comment with your full review.