Roswell's Nathan Dean Shares His Favorite Part About Playing Dead

Nathan Dean had the time of his afterlife working on Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico.

After sacrificing himself in the CW drama’s first season finale, Dean’s character — rugged cowboy alien Max Evans — spent the first few episodes of the show’s sophomore season on the other side of the veil, which meant that Max had to chill in his pod until Liz could figure out a way to revive him. Whether he liked it or not.

“That was one of the weirdest days of work,” Dean tells TVLine of his time in the pod. “Our amazing effects team built a giant tank, 10 or 15 feet tall, which they filled with water and put in front of a green screen. You submerge yourself in the tank, then you do all these little poses from different angles, and then they VFX you into the pod itself. I did that for a whole day. I was in that tank for, like, six or seven hours straight. We had a break in the middle for a table read at lunch, and I’d been under the water for so long, I was still disoriented at the table read. But I was excited, because I didn’t get to do any of that in Season 1.”

Still, Dean is glad to Max finally back among the living. “It was nice to rediscover his place on earth,” he says, referring to last week’s episode, which basically recreated his courtship with Liz. “It was nice to go on a goofy date and be silly and have fun.”

And while we’re all curious about what the future holds for Max, the brooding alien’s past also remains a mystery — though not for long. “The three aliens don’t remember anything from before they woke up on Earth,” Dean reminds us. “But now Max is starting to get little flashes of what happened before that. He has always had burning questions, so it’s going to be fun going forward to see where these flashes lead and what his life before Earth was like.”

A new episode of Roswell, New Mexico airs tonight at 9/8c on The CW. Your thoughts on Season 2 thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.