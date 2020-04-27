RELATED STORIES Love, Simon Sequel Series Moves From Disney+ to Hulu; Now Titled Love, Victor

Hulu on Monday released the first clip from its Love, Simon sequel series, Love, Victor — and we’re pretty sure you’ll never look at your barista the same way again after viewing it.

The follow-up series — which premieres on Friday, June 19, as revealed in the teaser above — stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home) as the titular Creekwood High School student, who is facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation. When Victor starts to feel overwhelmed, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the 2018 film, will narrate the series.

Love, Victor was originally in the works at Disney+, though it relocated to Hulu earlier this year. At the time, multiple reports attributed the move to Love, Victor‘s mature themes, which did not feel family-friendly enough for Disney’s streamer. (Case in point: the sneak peek above.)

The cast of Love, Victor also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and newcomer Mateo Fernandez. Love, Simon screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker serve as co-showrunners of the half-hour series, which spans 10 episodes in its first season. A writers’ room has also been opened to begin exploring storylines for a potential second season.

Check out the first Love, Victor clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!