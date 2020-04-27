Grey's Anatomy Boss Facing Creative 'Conundrum' With Mer-Centric Triangle

RELATED STORIES American Idol's Top 20 Sing From Home -- Watch the Best Performances

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff is torn between Meredith’s two lovers.

Ahead of the ABC medical drama’s likely delayed 17th season, Vernoff tells TVLine that when it comes to Meredith’s latest romantic predicament — does Ellen Pompeo‘s MD get back with sorta ex-love DeLuca or pursue a relationship with new doc on the block Cormac ‘McWidow’ Hayes — the EP has backed herself into the best kind of corner.

“I’m at the point with that story where I don’t know who I am rooting for,” Vernoff confesses to TVLine. “I don’t know if I think that DeLuca is rising to a level of dark and twisty and life experience that makes him somehow a [suitably] mature partner for Meredith. Or if all that Hayes has been through in his life already makes him her equal. I am delighted to have such a conundrum.”

Vernoff credits DeLuca and Hayes’ respective portrayers, Giacomo Gianniotti and Richard Flood, for bringing so much complexity to the love triangle. “I thought that both Giacomo and Richard rose so beautifully to the occasion of the storytelling,” she enthuses. “You write a script and you think it’s one thing and then you see it shot and put it together and it becomes something entirely different… I honestly don’t know how it will end.”

Grey’s Anatomy’s 16th season came to a premature conclusion earlier this month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As we previously reported, the original finale was slated to revolve around a cataclysmic event that would have likely claimed the life of a major character. Grey’s fans may be able to glean clues about the ill-fated finale in this season’s final episodes of sister series Station 19.

“Ironically, when fans watch Episode 15 and 16 of Station 19, they will probably have a feeling of some of what we had planned for [the original Grey’s finale],” Vernoff previously told TVLine.