American Horror Story Boss Teases Rubber Man's Return in Season 10

Never has rubber made us feel so unsafe. American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy on Sunday posted a cryptic tease on Instagram, suggesting that the infamous Rubber Man could be making an appearance in the FX anthology’s upcoming tenth season. Behold:

From Murder House to Apocalypse, the iconic suit has been worn by a number of different actors throughout the seasons, including Evan Peters, Dylan McDermott, Zachary Quinto and Cody Fern. Of those names, however, only Peters is confirmed to be returning for Season 10.

Season 10 marks Peters’ return to the Horror Story fold following his absence for 1984. He’ll be joined by Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and AHS newbie Macaulay Culkin.

That long list of familiar names tracks with Murphy’s previous statements about his plans for Season 10. The milestone season is “about reuniting fan-favorite actors [who] helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning.” (And you can’t deny that Rubber Man was there from the very beginning!)

Aside from fulfilling promises of a reunion, little is known about the overall theme of Season 10, save for a bizarre Instagram post Murphy shared last month. The image, which he captioned “Things are beginning to wash up on sure,” was of a strange creature climbing out of the water.

What are your hopes and predictions for American Horror Story‘s 10th installment? Drop a comment with your theories below.