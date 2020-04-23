SVU Finale Sneak Peek: Olivia Has Harsh Words for a Predator's Lawyer

RELATED STORIES The Voice: The 8 Singers Likeliest to Make Season 18's Semi-Final, Ranked

The Voice: The 8 Singers Likeliest to Make Season 18's Semi-Final, Ranked Brooklyn Nine-Nine Finale Sneak Peek: Jake and Amy Discuss Baby Names... Amid a Citywide Purge?

Did it just get dark in this courtroom, or is Law & Order: SVU‘s Benson just throwing a ton of shade?

The exclusive clip below — from tonight’s impromptu season finale, thanks to the coronavirus shutdown — takes place during the lead-up to Sir Tobias Moore’s long-awaited trial. (Don’t remember Sir Toby? He’s the media mogul, played by American Gods‘ Ian McShane, who was outed as a sexual predator in the Season 21 premiere.)

In tonight’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), Mariska Hargitay’s Benson approaches Moore’s lawyer, Elana Barth, and wastes no time shaming her for representing such a morally reprehensible man. “What happened to you?” Olivia asks the attorney. “You were a judge. You had respect for the legal system. You had respect for justice.”

But Barth isn’t having it, arguing that everyone is entitled to a legal defense. Plus, she adds, “I have two sons. You have a son. Can you imagine a scenario: He’s at college, a girl makes a false accusation, their lives are over.” Of course, Olivia has the exact right answer to that hypothetical.

The finale finds Carisi taking the lead on Moore’s trial while his former co-workers at SVU deal as past cases suddenly come to the fore.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Benson and Barth’s charged conversation, then hit the comments: Do you think Sir Toby will be brought to justice?