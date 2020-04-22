Keke Palmer Hints at True Jackson, VP Reboot in 2021 — Watch Video

Is Keke Palmer getting back to business in 2021? The actress, who’s currently juggling hosting gigs on ABC and Quibi, posted a TikTok on Tuesday suggesting that a reboot of her Nickelodeon comedy True Jackson, VP is in the works for next year.

Watch Palmer’s tease, which includes solid choreography to the show’s iconic theme song (which she sang herself!), via the tweet below:

Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen 😭🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/DMya576Dal — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 21, 2020

True Jackson, VP starred Palmer as a 15-year-old fashionista who lands the opportunity of a lifetime when the CEO of Mad Style hires her as the vice president of its youth apparel division. The series also starred Ashley Argota (The Fosters) and Matt Shivley (The Real O’Neals) as True’s best friends Lulu and Ryan, Danielle Bisutti (The O.C.) as True’s office nemesis Amanda, Robbie Amell (The Flash) as True’s boyfriend Jimmy, Ron Butler (Bunheads) as Mad Style receptionist Oscar, and Greg Proops (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as CEO Max Madigan.

The series ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon (2008–2011), concluding with a two-part “Mystery in Peru” event. And Palmer has kept plenty busy since then, nabbing memorable roles on shows like Showtime’s Masters of Sex (2014), Fox’s Scream Queens (2015–2016), Fox’s Star (2018) and MTV’s Scream (2019). As previously mentioned, Palmer is also flexing her hosting muscles, serving alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on ABC’s GMA3, and with Joel Kim Booster on Quibi’s Singled Out reboot.

Would you like to see how True Jackson is running things in 2021? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this potential reboot below.