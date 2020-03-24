Singled Out Trailer: Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster Host Inclusive Quibi Reboot (With a Social Media Twist)

RELATED STORIES Reno 911! Revival: Dangle's Meeting Is Derailed by Squirrels in First Video

You may not be able to leave your house for a date, but there are plenty of love connections being made on Quibi. The upcoming streaming service has released the first official trailer for its reboot of the classic dating show Singled Out, hosted by Keke Palmer (GMA3) and Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside).

Produced by MTV, this reimagined version of Singled Out “will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.”

The original Singled Out, whose hosts included familiar names like Chris Hardwick, Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra, aired from 1995 to 1998 on MTV.

Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” will launch on Monday, April 6, with a total of 50 programs, including Singled Out. Quibi will offer 90-day free trials for a limited time; otherwise, the monthly price point will be $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without. All told, Quibi is promising to release 175 original shows and “8,500 quick bites of content” in its first year alone.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Quibi’s Singled Out reboot, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.