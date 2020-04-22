Watch Anderson Cooper Call Out Vegas Mayor's 'Really Ignorant' Comments in Contentious Coronavirus Interview

RELATED STORIES CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Will Broadcast From Home

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was reduced to rubbing his eyes in frustrated disbelief Wednesday when the mayor of Las Vegas repeatedly stated that the city should reopen its casinos, despite evidence that doing so could cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

Carolyn Goodman appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 to promote a quick return to business as usual on The Strip. During the segment, she scoffed at Cooper’s concerns that encouraging tourists and others to fill the casinos would result in hundreds of thousands of people “smoking, drinking, touching slot machines, breathing circulated air.

“Doesn’t that sound like a virus petri dish?” he asked. “It sounds like you’re being an alarmist,” Goodman replied.

According to Centers for Disease Control estimates, there have been 802,583 cases of COVID-19 and 44,575 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States.

When Anderson showed Chinese scientists’ graphic of how the virus could spread in a restaurant, Goodman scoffed, “This isn’t China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

Anderson replied, “Wow, OK. That’s really ignorant. That’s an ignorant, ignorant statement.”

From there, Anderson and Goodman moved to a discussion of the risks faced by casino employees. “You’re talking disease,” an adamant Goodman said. “I’m talking life and living.”

