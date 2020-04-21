Eliza Coupe to Lead Fox's Pivoting Pilot

During the coronavirus shutdown, Eliza Coupe is pivoting to her next potential TV gig.

The Happy Endings and Future Man actress will star in Pivoting, our sister site Deadline reports. The Fox comedy from Liz Astrof (The Conners, Trial & Error, 2 Broke Girls) follows three women who make some big decisions after the death of their childhood best friend, Coleen.

Coupe will play Amy, who bonds with pals Sarah and Jodie as they undertake a whole bunch of impulsive choices. Amy is the producer of a local cooking show who decides she’ll put more time and effort into hanging out with her children, even though she finds being with them exhausting.

Astrof, who will pen the project, will executive-produce with director Tristam Shapeero (Community, Superstore, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt); Warner Bros. TV will produce.

Coupe plays Tiger in Hulu’s Future Man, which is now in its third and final season. In addition to Happy Endings, her other TV credits include Veronica Mars, Quantico, Casual, The Mindy Project and Benched.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and make sure to bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Coupe’s Pivoting casting.