Arrow Spinoff Status: Katie Cassidy Is Feeling 'Confident' About Pick-Up

Will Arrow‘s legacy indeed continue, in the form of the female-led Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff?

The Arrowverse’s flagship series wrapped its eight-season run back on Jan. 28, and it has been three months since The CW ordered both Superman & Lois and its Walker, Texas Ranger reboot straight to series, with nary a frame of film shot for either. But then again… The CW has not picked up any other pilots, in part because of the pandemic-related production shutdown and with a medium-sized question mark looming over the May Upfronts, at which the broadcast networks typically reveal their plans for the new season. Those star-studded, well-attended showcases, however, are actively being reshaped for a quarantined world. Arrow Series Finale: Burning Qs Answered!

Arrow vet Katie Cassidy, who would headline Green Arrow and the Canaries with Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara, tells TVLine, “I don’t know, honestly,” where things stand with the prospective offshoot. But she is bullish on its future.

“I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series],” Laurel Lance’s portrayer shared with TVLine as part of an in-depth interview pegged to Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season, available on Blu-ray and DVD April 28. “If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time!” she observed with a laugh. “So I’m not worried. I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

Arrow‘s planted spinoff pilot on Jan. 21 drew 890,000 total viewers — a season high, excepting last year’s crossover episode — and a 0.3 rating, which turned out to be a tenth above what the series finale itself scored. The 2040-set episode earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B,” with 66 percent saying they would “absolutely” tune in if it gets ordered to series.

And if Green Arrow and the Canaries does land on The CW’s 2020-21 schedule, what most excites Cassidy about this next chapter in the life of Earth-Two’s Laurel?

“[Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary,” she said. “I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain…. I’m just excited to jump into it.”

In addition to all 10 episodes, Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season (available on Blu-ray and DVD April 28) features a “Best of DCTV’s Comic-Con Panels 2019” featurette, plus the Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye special and multiple deleted scenes. The Blu-ray set also has a bonus disc that boasts all five parts of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover plus a half-dozen related featurettes.

