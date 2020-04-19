American Idol's Top 20 Is Set — Who's Singing Live (Remotely) Next Week?

In addition to solidifying this season’s Top 20, Sunday’s episode of American Idol also gave us a preview of how the live performances will look moving forward.

Following another two-hour block of behind-the-scenes footage, the show took us to Ryan Seacrest’s living room, where the host announced whether America decided to send Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti through to the next round. Though the big reveal wasn’t recorded live, the consistently clear video quality of Grace and Lauren’s home streams was still somewhat encouraging as we prepare to head into months of episodes filmed remotely.

In the end, congratulations were in order for Grace, who will join the rest of these Top 20 performers (in alphabetical order): Aliana Jester, Arthur Gunn, Cyniah Elise, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James, Faith Becnel, Francisco Martin, Franklin Boone, Grace Leer, Jonny West, Jovin Webb, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Kimmy Gabriela, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips, Nick Merico, Olivia Ximines and Sophia Wackerman.

We recently asked TVLine readers to rank the final 20 contestants, and the results were actually somewhat surprising. According to their votes, the five singers to watch are Arthur, Sam, James, Sophia and Francisco. (OK, maybe not that surprising.) You can click here to see how the season’s other 15 singers fared with our readers.

Who will you be rooting for when Idol goes live next Sunday? Drop a comment with your picks below.