The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of April 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 season enders (including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Boomerang and Making the Cut), four series finales (including Empire and Will & Grace), myriad specials (including the NFL Draft and a Prince salute) and so much more. All times are Eastern.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

9 pm The Last Dance docuseries premiere (ESPN)

9 pm Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Season 3 premiere (Disney XD; one hour)

10 pm The Longest War documentary premiere (Showtime)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 finale (CBS)

MONDAY, APRIL 20

3 am Cooked With Cannabis series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dummy series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Fashion’s a Drag series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Iron Sharpens Iron series premiere (Quibi)

3 am The Midnight Gospel series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Cosmos Season 3 finale (NatGeo; two episodes)

9 pm Better Call Saul Season 5 finale (AMC)

9 pm The Plot Against America limited series finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

3 am Middleditch & Schwartz comedy specials (Netflix; three installments)

9 pm Empire (ersatz) series finale (Fox)

9 pm Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince special (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

3 am Absurd Planet series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Circus of Books documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Little Fires Everywhere limited series finale (Hulu)

3 am The Willoughbys original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Win the Wilderness series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion special (The CW)

8 pm Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort special (BET)

9 pm Sistas Season 1 finale (BET)

10 pm Boomerang Season 2 finale (BET; two episodes)

10 pm It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart Season 1 finale (truTV)

10 pm True Terror With Robert Englund Season 1 finale (Travel)

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

3 am Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am La Casa de Las Flores final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm 2020 NFL Draft: Round 1 (ABC, ESPN)

8 pm Superstore (ersatz) Season 5 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 finale (NBC)

9 pm We’re Here series premiere (HBO)

9 pm Will & Grace series finale (NBC)

9:30 pm Will & Grace Clip Show Retrospective, hosted by Eric McCormack (NBC)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU (ersatz) Season 21 finale (NBC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

3 am After Life Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Beastie Boys Story documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Defending Jacob limited series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Extraction original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Hello Ninja Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Love 101 series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Making the Cut Season 1 finale (Amazon Prime; two episodes)

3 am Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill comedy special (Netflix)

7 pm 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3 (ABC & ESPN)

9:30 pm RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race series premiere (VH1)

11 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked time slot premiere (VH1)

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

12 pm 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 (ABC)

8 pm Bad Education original movie premiere (HBO)

