RELATED STORIES Quotes of the Week: The Good Fight, Modern Family, Station 19 and More

Quotes of the Week: The Good Fight, Modern Family, Station 19 and More Good Fight Season 4 Premiere Recap: Who Dies in Diane's Alt-Reality?

The third episode of The Good Fight‘s current fourth season — which was originally slated to drop on CBS All Access next Thursday — is being delayed a week. And the series’ cast, led by Christine Baranski, and crew are revealing why in a surprisingly enlightening and uplifting video message to fans.

As previously reported, The Good Fight was one of many scripted series forced to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Turns out the work stoppage will not only result in a delayed back half of Season 4, but it’s impacting the delivery of the episodes that were shot pre-shutdown.

“Working from home has delayed many aspects of post-production,” explains co-star Nyambi Nyambi at the beginning of the video (watch it above). “We need one week to catch up.”

Good Fight co-creators Robert and Michelle King then go on to offer specifics, complete with geographic visual aids!

The video then takes an abrupt musical theater detour when Baranski and her colleagues — including Broadway vet Audra McDonald! — serenade viewers with a cover of “You Are My Sunshine.” It’s probably the closest thing we’re going to get to a Good Fight musical episode and you know what? We’ll take it. Happily.