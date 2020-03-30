The Good Fight: Christine Baranski Morphs Into a Profanity-Spewing Dominatrix in Season 4 Trailer

RELATED STORIES Hillary Clinton Beats Donald Trump in Alt-Reality Good Fight Premiere

Diane Lockhart will be cracking the whip on The Good Fight this season, in more ways than one.

CBS All Access on Monday dropped the trailer for the legal drama’s upcoming fourth season, and it features Christine Baranski’s formerly buttoned-up legal eagle channeling her inner dominatrix (and honing her fledgeling potty mouth).

Despite having to halt production earlier this month due to coronavirus, The Good Fight is still scheduled to bow on Thursday, April 9. However, a source close to the show tells TVLine that episodes in the back half of the 10-episode season could be delayed as a result of the shutdown.

The two-minute promo also offers a first look at the firm’s new blood (including Night Court‘s John Larroquette and Hannibal’s Hugh Dancy) and returning blood (franchise vets Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox), as well as a quick overview of the season’s central conceit: lawlessness.

“We’re going to comment more on what the current political situation is doing to the law, and some of that has to do with Trump directly but a lot of it has to do with the collateral damage of the dropping of present-day values and guidelines,” series co-creator Robert King previously revealed to TVLine. “There’s a tendency that people have now of thinking subpoenas can be ignored, and we wanted to look at how it played out because so much of courtroom drama requires people following the rules. But what kind of courtroom drama do you have if [suddenly the rules don’t matter]?”

In addition to Baranski, returning series regulars include Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and, in what will be his final season, Delroy Lindo.