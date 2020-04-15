Drag Race Sneak Peek: Jan Breaks Down in Tears Over Brita's Elimination

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race: Gigi Goode Is the Favorite to Win Season 12 — Which Queens Will Join Her in the Top 4?

Jan may not have won last week’s musical challenge, but the theatrical queen is still getting her moment in the spotlight. Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c) kicks off with the remaining eight contestants reacting to Brita’s elimination — and Jan goes through it.

“I know how badly Brita wanted this,” Jan says through tears. “I see how much Brita tries, and it just sucks to see somebody that you care about have their dreams stripped away from them.”

Then Jackie Cox decides to throw a grenade into the conversation, telling Jan that she expected her to win this time.

“I’m frustrated because this is what I do,” Jan admits. “I’m a singer, I dance, I perform. That’s my thing. I want to win those challenges — I want to win a challenge — and I thought this was going to be the one. I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m crushed. Not only did I not win the challenge, but my best friend went home.”

Jackie, this time to the cameras only, suggests that Jan might be more upset about losing than about Brita going home. “I think this is a build-up of weeks and weeks of her not breaking through with the judges,” she Jackie says. “Neither she nor Brita have been able to live up to their reputations.” Rude!

For this week’s mini challenge, the queens are paired off — Gigi Goode and Jackie, Widow Von’Du and Sherry Pie, Jan and Heidi N. Closet, and Crystal Methyd and Jaida Essence Hall — to curate FabFitFun boxes for their respective bosom buddies. They’re challenged to “exchange gifts and share the love… with a whole lot of shade on the side.” (And one of the queens take this opportunity to accuse Jan of crying “crocodile tears.”)

