Drag Race Sneak Peek: Which Queen Doesn't Have a Prayer of Winning the Madonna Musical Challenge?

With Aiden Zhane out of the game, her feud with Brita has been squashed (for now), but there’s still plenty of drama in the RuPaul’s Drag Race workroom this Friday (VH1, 8/7c).

As revealed in the preview clip above, the queens still have a few “unresolved issues” from last week’s Untucked, particularly Heidi N. Closet and Widow Von’Du feeling like some of the queens went too far with their unsolicited, hurtful critiques. “You’re going to have to call me the umpire, because I’m about to call these bitches out,” Heidi tells the cameras.

Gigi Goode apologizes, insisting she would never imply that Heidi is ugly. Other queens like Jackie Cox and Sherry Pie follow suit, but not everyone is interested to hear what they have to say.

After saying that she hopes they fall down during the next dance challenge, Widow tells the queens, “I hope someone tears you down just as much as you tore us down.”

Needless to say, the energy in the workroom is tense when the queens come back together for this week’s challenge, Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical. And that tension only escalates when the queens start casting roles, especially when Brita’s limited vocal range leads to her stealing Gigi’s No. 1 pick.

At least Jan seems to have the right attitude going into this challenge. She isn’t thrilled to be portraying “early” Madonna, nor does she want to have to be the first queen on the stage, but she accepts it and moves on with a hearty, “Yeah, I’ll sing my t–ts off!”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a preview of this week’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for — and which deserve to be sent home?