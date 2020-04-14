Press Your Luck, Match Game and Other ABC 'Fun & Games' Get Return Dates

RELATED STORIES Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gets Final Season Premiere Date

ABC’s “Summer Fun & Games” will commence shortly before Memorial Day.

The network has announced that Holey Moley (now dubbed Holey Moley II: The Sequel) and To Tell the Truth will kick off their second and fifth seasons, respectively, on Thursday, May 21. They’ll be preceded by new episodes of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? revival, which will relocate to the Thursday lead-off spot on April 30.

Also on tap are new seasons of Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game, all of which are set to premiere on Sunday, May 31.

Not yet announced are return dates for fellow “Fun & Games” entries Card Sharks (hosted by Joel McHale) or $100,000 Pyramid (hosted by Michael Strahan), both of which were renewed with the rest of the gameshow slate last November.

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of the schedule, as well as confirmed celebrity panelists for To Tell the Truth, Celebrity Family Feud and Match Game…

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (new time slot)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

9 pm Holey Moley II: The Sequel (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm To Tell the Truth (Season 5 premiere)

PANELISTS: Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi

SUNDAY, MAY 31

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud (Season 6 premiere)

MATCH-UPS: Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Jersey Shore vs. The Hills, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vs. Andy Cohen

9 pm Press Your Luck (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Match Game (Season 5 premiere)

PANELISTS: Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi and Vivica A. Fox

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

8 pm Holey Moley II: The Sequel (new time slot)