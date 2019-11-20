Card Sharks, Press Your Luck Renewed With Other ABC 'Fun & Games' Shows

There will be tons more “Summer Fun & Games” now that ABC has renewed Card Sharks, Press Your Luck, Match Game and the rest of its summertime game show slate.

Other renewed “Fun & Games” series include To Tell the Truth and $100,000 Pyramid (which like Match Game will enter Season 5), Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 6) and the previously announced second course of Holey Moley. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Of the above lot, Celeb Family Feud rated highest this summer (with a 0.84 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers), followed by Press Your Luck, Pyramid, Holey Moley, Card Sharks, To Tell the Truth and then Match Game (which averaged a 0.56).

“Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” said ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills, SVP of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and The Bachelorette, we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

Among other ABC summertime fare, the aforementioned Bachelorette has been renewed (as has Bachelor in Paradise), Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is entering its final season, Grand Hotel proved to be a one-and-done, and Reef Break‘s fate remains TBD.