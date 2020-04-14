Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gets Final Season Premiere Date

May — it’s not just the name of a badass agent, it’s also when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will kick off its seventh and final season.

ABC has announced that linear TV’s last live-action Marvel series will premiere its 13-episode farewell run on May 27, where it will air in a brand-new Wednesdays-at-10/9c time slot.

When last we tuned in (full recap here), the S.H.I.E.L.D. team (minus an off-the-grid Fitz) fled the present day, where Chronicom hunters’ plotted to occupy Earth/establish Chronyca-3, via a newly suped-up Zephry. The ship blinked through time to arrive above a New York City where the Empire State Building not only looms largest, but is just finishing construction! 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In the final season — which wrapped filming back on July 30 of the year 2019, weeks after it formally announced the series was ending — Coulson (who in the finale was re-reborn using a blend of LMD and Chronicom tech) and the team find themselves “stranded in 1931 New York City,” reads the official synopsis. “With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

Knowing of an end date in advance allowed the writers to “build a season that will tie up any threads that are there. To make sure that we come to a conclusion that’s satisfying to the fans, to the cast, to Marvel, and to ABC,” then-Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb told our sister site Deadline last summer. It also opened the door for some big, perhaps deadly swings. “When you know [you’re ending], you can take greater risks, of life and death,” Loeb teased.

On board for this final mission are Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

