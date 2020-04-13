The Amazing Race: CBS Sets May Premiere Date for Season 32

RELATED STORIES Milestone NCIS Episode Postponed by Pandemic — When Will It Now Air?

While The Amazing Race‘s 33rd season takes a pandemic-induced detour, Season 32 is arriving right on time.

CBS announced Monday that its long-running reality competition will return on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere. (Regular one-hour installments will begin the following Wednesday at 8 pm.)

Hosted once again by Phil Keoghan, Season 32 of The Amazing Race will feature 11 new teams who kick off their journey at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In pursuit of the $1 million grand prize, this season’s duos will travel to destinations that include France, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Though the upcoming season was filmed in its entirety prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Season 33 of The Amazing Race was forced to suspend production in February due to the outbreak. At the time, three episodes had been filmed, but there is currently no word on when production might resume.

Survivor: Winners at War, which currently resides in the Wednesdays-at-8 time slot, will wrap with a three-hour finale on May 13 at 8 pm. During the episode, host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner of the $2 million prize — the largest in reality show history — and will connect via video chat with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.