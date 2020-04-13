GMA's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES House, ER, Scrubs Casts Reunite to Pay Tribute to the 'Real Healthcare Heroes' on Coronavirus Front Lines

House, ER, Scrubs Casts Reunite to Pay Tribute to the 'Real Healthcare Heroes' on Coronavirus Front Lines Delayed Friends Reunion Special Won't Be Ready for HBO Max's May Launch

Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed on Monday’s broadcast that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos’ diagnosis comes days after his wife, Ali Wentworth, also tested positive for the virus — but unlike Wentworth, who has shown more common symptoms such as fever and fatigue, Stephanopoulos said he appears to be asymptomatic.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he shared. “I’m feeling great.”

Earlier this month, Stephanopoulos had experienced lower back pain that he chalked up to a strenuous workout, as well as one day when his sense of smell was diminished. Outside of those fleeting symptoms, however, he hasn’t exhibited any signs of the coronavirus, which he discussed in an interview with Dr. Jennifer Ashton later in GMA‘s broadcast. (As for Wentworth, Stephanopoulos said his wife is “doing much better.”)

Stephanopoulos is one of several TV personalities to recently test positive for the coronavirus, along with CNN journalist Chris Cuomo and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. Tom Hanks was also among the celebrities to contract the virus — and on the heels of his recovery, he hosted Saturday Night Live‘s first remote broadcast on April 11.