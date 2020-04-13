9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star Renewed

Fox’s 9-1-1 switchboard is lighting up due to some alarmingly good news: The entire franchise is returning for next season.

The network announced Monday that both 9-1-1 and rookie spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star have been renewed for Seasons 4 and 2, respectively.

Averaging just over a 1.4 demo rating and 6.8 million total viewers (through its April 6 episode, in Live+Same Day numbers), 9-1-1 is up a tick from its sophomore season and ranks as Fox’s top rated and most watched scripted series; among all Fox programs only trails The Masked Singer in both measures.

Offshoot 9-1-1: Lone Star — which stars Rob Lowe as a Manhattan firefighter who relocates to Austin, Texas to help restore a fractured firehouse — follows not far behind, having averaged a 1.2 rating and 6.3 million total viewers with its 10-episode midseason debut.

Though no major crossovers between Lone Star and its parent series have taken place (showrunner Tim Minear says he’d rather keep the two shows “in their own lanes: for a bit), the spinoff’s seventh episode did feature Erin Karpluk (Being Erica) as Pepper, someone we first met on 9-1-1 in Dec. 2019.

TVLine’s 2020 Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s renewal. Are you excited to spend more time with the the 9-1-1 teams (plural)?