RuPaul's Drag Race: Gigi Goode Is the Favorite to Win Season 12 — Which Queens Will Join Her in the Top 4?

Mandated quarantining may prevent RuPaul’s Drag Race from giving us a traditional live finale for Season 12, but however the results are announced, it’s become fairly clear which queen will get the crown.

Facts are facts, America — Gigi Goode is the obvious frontrunner. Let’s start by crunching the numbers: The Los Angeles-based queen has won three out of six challenges, more than any other contestant this season. And even when she didn’t win, she was almost always counted among the tops of the week.

It’s also important to look at which challenges Gigi has won. She slayed the Ball Ball with a collection of fierce, mom-approved fashions; she acted the hell out of Snatch Game, maintaining full robot realness without sacrificing the jokes; and she totally Marcia’d Jan by crushing the Madonna Rusical with moves and looks to spare. At just 21 years old, she may be the youngest queen in the competition, but she’s also proven herself to be the most versatile.

Now that we’ve established Gigi as the likely winner of Season 12, let’s have a little fun and predict the rest of the (meant for more) Top 4, shall we? I’ll start by addressing the disqualified elephant in the room: Sherry Pie would absolutely be in the Top 4 were it not for, you know, that thing we’re reminded of at the beginning of every single episode. Most of her contributions have been edited out, but Sherry has won two challenges and has never had to lip sync for her life.

Jaida Essence Hall also holds the distinction of being one of the only queens yet to land in the bottom, making her an obvious contender. I also feel that the judges have been overlooking Widow Von’Du’s contributions, and I’d love to see her land in the Top 4. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Jackie is a decent candidate for that fourth spot, though it’s also possible that either Crystal Methyd or Jan could edge her out. I don’t see Heidi N. Closet making the Top 4, but given the audience’s response to her, I have to imagine that she’ll be named this season’s Miss Congeniality.

To refresh your memory, here’s a list of every queen still eligible for inclusion in the Top 4: Crystal, Gigi, Heidi, Jackie, Jaida, Jan and Widow. (Also, any theories shared here have not been influenced by spoilers, which I know are plentiful on these here internets. I remain un-spoiled. Fresh, even.)

Do you agree that Gigi is the queen to beat in Season 12? Use our poll below to assemble your Top 4, then drop a comments with more of your predictions below.