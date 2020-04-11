TV's Most Rousing Speeches, Ranked

Friends! Romans! Countrymen! And, uh, anyone else who needs a little pick-me-up!

These are trying times. We’re all staying at home, keeping our social distance, worrying about the future and demolishing any bag of snack food that crosses our paths. Chances are, you’re not feeling super motivated to be your sharpest, most productive, hygiene-norms-observant self.

And that’s cool! If your best strategy for surviving the coronavirus crisis involves Netflix on your iPad and a newfound dedication to naptime, we salute you. There are no martyrs here.

On the other hand, if you’d like to get something done but are struggling to find the motivation, we feel you. A lot. And while it would be amazing to click some internal “go-getter” switch and have at the task at hand, that’s just not the reality for most of us.

A suggestion: Let’s let TV solve our problems for us! (What? It could work!)

We’ve combed through some of the small screen’s most inspirational speeches and monologues and gathered the top 18 in the gallery above. When you click on it, you’ll see rousing moments from your favorite series — including Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy and The Flash — ranked them from “wow, that was stirring” to “I CAN CONQUER THE WORLD!,” depending on how big a fire you need lit beneath you.

Click on the gallery above — or go to it directly here — to see the moments we’ve chosen, then hit the comments with any similar scenes you think we missed. Now, go get ’em, tiger!