TVLine Items: Disney+'s Robin Hood Remake, Corden Returns and More

Disney+ is revisiting Robin Hood‘s tale: The streamer is in early development on a remake of the 1973 animated film, our sister site Variety reports.

The update will feature animals in a CGI/live-action hybrid format, akin to Disney’s recent reboots of The Jungle Book and Dumbo.

Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting) will direct the movie, which will be written by Kari Granlund (Disney+’s new Lady and the Tramp).

* CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden will return with new episodes, filmed remotely from the host’s garage, on Monday, April 13, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO has made both seasons of Big Little Lies available to stream for free for a limited time, per Variety. The series joins The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under and several others as part of the premium cabler’s #StayHomeBoxOffice offerings.

* The Jerry Seinfeld stand-up special 23 Hours To Kill will debut Tuesday, May 5 on Netflix, per Deadline.

* Quibi’s Reno 911! revival will premiere Monday, May 4. Watch a Zoom morning briefing:

