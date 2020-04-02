The Wire, Sopranos, Six Feet Under and Other HBO Full Series Stream for Free

HBO is inviting those adhering to #StayHome quarantine guidelines to “#StayHomeBoxOffice,” by streaming, for free, a variety of the premium cabler’s programming.

HBO is making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream for free/without a subscription, starting Friday, April 3 and “for a limited time,” via its HBO NOW and HBO GO apps.

The HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:

FULL SERIES

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

DOCUSERIES/DOCUMENTARIES

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

WARNER BROS. MOVIES

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks (OK, no one is that desperate)

Blinded by the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown