The Wire, Sopranos, Six Feet Under and Other HBO Full Series Stream for Free

HBO is inviting those adhering to #StayHome quarantine guidelines to “#StayHomeBoxOffice,” by streaming, for free, a variety of the premium cabler’s programming.
HBO is making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream for free/without a subscription, starting Friday, April 3 and “for a limited time,” via its HBO NOW and HBO GO apps.
The HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:
FULL SERIES
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
DOCUSERIES/DOCUMENTARIES
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion$
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
WARNER BROS. MOVIES
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks (OK, no one is that desperate)
Blinded by the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown